First lady to hang back on Trump's Camp David weekend
First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 11:13AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The White House says Melania Trump won't join her husband when he heads to the Camp David presidential retreat for the weekend.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to head to the Maryland retreat Friday afternoon, but his wife won't be seen boarding the presidential helicopter with him.
Her absence will mark 22 straight days without a public appearance by the first lady following a recent hospitalization.
The first lady was last seen May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from detention in North Korea.
The White House announced four days later that Mrs. Trump had been hospitalized to treat a kidney condition. She stayed five days before returning to the White House.
It remained unclear when her next public appearance will be.
