First Brexit, now Orxit? Politicians on Scotland's Orkney Islands vote to explore more autonomy
Officials on the Orkney Islands, a corner of Scotland with Viking roots and an independent spirit, seized a moment in the global spotlight on Tuesday and voted to explore ways of seeking more autonomy -- or even independence -- from neglectful U.K. governments.
Journalists from across Britain and around the world tuned in remotely as Orkney Islands Council voted to study "alternative models of governance" for the archipelago, which has a population of 22,000.
The proposal from council leader James Stockan grabbed international headlines with its mention of potentially restoring Orkney's "Nordic connections." Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control for centuries until 1472 when the islands were taken by the Scottish crown as part of Margaret of Denmark's wedding dowry to King James III of Scotland.
Stockan said his proposal "is not about us joining Norway," but about countering the "discrimination that we've had against this community" from the Scottish and U.K. governments.
"I say, `Enough,"' he said. "I say it is time for government to take us seriously, and it is time for us to look at all the options we've got."
A report accompanying Stockan's motion suggested Orkney should investigate options including a status like the Faeroe Islands, a self-governing dependency of Denmark that lies between Scotland and Iceland. Another option is emulating Britain's Crown Dependencies such as the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey.
Long an impoverished area reliant on the unpredictable fishing industry, Orkney prospered after large reserves of oil were discovered offshore in the 1960s. The islands, about 10 miles (16 kilometres) north of mainland Scotland, also have a burgeoning wind-power industry and a growing tourism sector.
But Stockan said Orkney gets less support from the Scottish government than other island communities in Shetland or the Hebrides, and is desperately in need of new ferries to keep its many islands connected.
Another councillor, Duncan Tullock, said Orkney was "living off crumbs."
"I've never been more disillusioned in my life with both the Scottish and the U.K. governments," he said. "We have had promise upon promise upon promise, every single one of them empty."
Any major constitutional change is a long shot, likely requiring a referendum and legislation by the Scottish and U.K. governments. The governments in Edinburgh and London are themselves at loggerheads over the Scottish administration's ambition to make Scotland an independent country outside the United Kingdom.
The U.K. government said there was "no mechanism" to change the status of Orkney. The Norwegian government said the debate was "a domestic and constitutional British matter" on which it had no view.
Councillor David Dawson criticized some of the ideas being floated for Orkney as "daydreams" -- especially the "quite frankly bizarre fantasy of becoming a self-governing dependency of Norway."
He said the U.K.'s rocky departure from the European Union served as a warning about the risks of going it alone.
"Let me caution you with one word," he said. "Brexit."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with large-scale raid of Jenin camp
A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and then began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
'A preoccupation with failure': Why the Titan submersible was doomed from the start
The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.
Voice cloning and deepfakes: How AI can be used maliciously
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
What emails reveal about the communication around the Paul Bernardo transfer, RoseAnne Archibald asks for reinstatement, a grocery rebate is coming, and was the Titan sub doomed from the start?
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Canada
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Employer says talks stalled in B.C. port workers strike
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia's ports have stalled with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
-
Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
-
16-year-old boy dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
World
-
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with large-scale raid of Jenin camp
A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and then began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
-
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv's recently launched counteroffensive.
-
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.
-
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before he is arrested, police say
A heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police said.
-
Outrage erupts in South Africa over video of deputy president's security officers stomping on man
A group of armed plainclothes officers assigned to protect South Africa's deputy president were caught on video dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head until he lies motionless, sparking outrage and drawing more attention to the country's problems with police brutality.
-
Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability as a possible NATO member
Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday that Swedish authorities' failure to prevent Quran-burning protests in the country is raising security concerns and questions about Sweden's credentials for possible NATO membership.
Politics
-
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
-
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Voice cloning and deepfakes: How AI can be used maliciously
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
-
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Entertainment
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm US$60 million debut in North America
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theatre in significant numbers to see 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
-
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.
Business
-
Paramount lowers first half 2023 average sales volumes guidance due to wildfires
Paramount Resources Ltd. says it expects its average sales volumes for the first half of 2023 will come in below its earlier guidance as it works to restore the last of the production that was put on hold due to the Alberta wildfires.
-
United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
U.S. air travellers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather -- and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday -- helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Lifestyle
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
-
Fernandez advances, Auger-Aliassime upset in first-round action at Wimbledon
Leylah Fernandez moved on while Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered an upset loss in first-round action Monday at Wimbledon.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.