First Black woman named to full-time role as police chief of embattled force in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, Gwinn-Villaroel, the city’s former interim chief, was named chief, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the city’s full-time chief. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, Gwinn-Villaroel, the city’s former interim chief, was named chief, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the city’s full-time chief. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social