    • Fires set off by Hezbollah rockets spread through northern Israel

    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a park in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Leo Correa / AP Photo) Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a park in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Leo Correa / AP Photo)
    JERUSALEM -

    Large swaths of northern Israel were engulfed by wild fires set off by rockets launched from Lebanon by the militant group Hezbollah, with rescue teams battling on Monday to get them under control.

    Many Israelis who live in towns near the Lebanon border evacuated months ago given the escalating fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Some houses caught fire, local media reported.

    The Israeli military sent equipment and soldiers to help contain the flames, which spread quickly due to hot and dry weather, and six military reservists were lightly injured.

    "The forces gained control over the locations of fire, and at this stage, no human life is at risk," the military said.

    Israel's parks authority said earlier on Monday that fires had already covered hundreds of acres. The national fire service said its firefighters were operating late into the night in several spots, including in the town of Kiryat Shmona, where they were trying to protect a line of houses.

    Police said they closed off roads and were telling residents still in the area to clear out.

    (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Stephen Coates and Bill Berkrot)

