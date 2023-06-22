Firefighters use tractor to hoist a horse after it fell into a pool

Firefighters in Pasco County, Fla., used a tractor along with their "large animal rescue equipment" to pull a horse from a pool after it fell off a deck.

Pasco County Fire Department explained on Facebook that the horse had been spooked by another horse and jumped into the pool.

A rescue firefighter hopped into the pool to secure a hoisting harness to the horse. The animal, which remained calm throughout the ordeal, was then carefully lifted from the water.

The fire department said the horse was in "good condition" after taking the involuntary dip.