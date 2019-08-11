

CTVNews.ca Staff





Malaysian firefighters jumped into action for a rescue on a much smaller scale than what they normally deal with.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia released video on Friday of one of their crews working to resuscitate an unresponsive kitten using CPR.

Fire services say the kitten was found trapped inside the roof of a house in the town of Sungai Petani, and was not breathing.

After more than a minute of chest compressions, the kitten began to breathe again, and before long was able to walk around unaided.