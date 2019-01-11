

CTVNews.ca Staff





Firefighters freed a toddler trapped between a narrow gap between two buildings in southern China for nearly an hour, in a dramatic rescue that was captured on video.

The child had become stuck between the 20-centimetre gap between the buildings in Guiping City, southern China on Wednesday.

Approximately half an hour after arriving, firefighters were able to free the child by knocking down a hole in a brick wall.

There was initial concern the cold weather could have posed a health risk once the child was free. But on Friday, the Guigang Fire Department said the child was healthy, according to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.