Fired EMTs didn't get enough info in Tyre Nichols response, Memphis fire union says

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert

    Drake had many jostling for position to watch him perform at "h.wood Homecoming" at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake's 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social