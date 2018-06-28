Fire sweeps through market in Kenya's capital, killing 15
A firefighter damps down the charred debris after a fire swept through a marketplace in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday June 28, 2018. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:45AM EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan media report that a fire has swept through a marketplace in Nairobi, killing 15 and sending 70 injured to hospitals.
Rescue teams are searching for more bodies and survivors in the market in Gitomba, a neighbourhood in the capital city.
