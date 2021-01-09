NEW DELHI -- A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early Saturday, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V.S. Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were one to three months old.

Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) south of New Delhi.