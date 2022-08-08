Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, Wan'an Bridge catches fire in Pingnan County in China's Fujian province on Aug. 6, 2022. (CCTV via AP) In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, Wan'an Bridge catches fire in Pingnan County in China's Fujian province on Aug. 6, 2022. (CCTV via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social