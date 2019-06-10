Fire department: Helicopter crash reported in Manhattan
New York Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash in Manhattan.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 2:26PM EDT
NEW YORK -- The Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan.
The FDNY said at around 2 p.m. Monday that it had no further details of the incident, roughly located around 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.
It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.
Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.
This is a developing story... more to come.
