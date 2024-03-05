Fire chief in Texas city hit hard by wildfires dies while fighting a house fire

'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a house fire, authorities said.
The house fire that Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith, 40, responded to wasn't caused by a wildfire, but Smith had been battling the wildfires for over a week, said Brandon Strope, spokesperson for the Hutchinson County Office for Emergency Management. Strope said that after Smith, who was first to arrive, entered the home to check on any occupants, he did not exit. Other firefighters found him and EMS began medical treatment, but he died at the hospital.
Stope said Smith's cause of death hasn't been clarified and an autopsy has been ordered.
“Him and his team were out every day, most nights, got very little sleep and just selflessly went out and did everything they could to save their community and keep us intact,” Strope said.
Firefighters are still trying to extinguish wildfires that have been burning across rural areas around Amarillo, Texas which officials say have destroyed as many as 500 structures. Those wildfires include the Smokehouse Creek fire, which is the largest wildfire in Texas history. The fire, which has burned almost 1,700 square miles (4,402 square kilometres) and spilled into neighboring Oklahoma, was about 37 per cent contained as of Tuesday.
The announcement of Smith's death came hours before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met with firefighters in Canadian, Texas, another town that's experienced heavy destruction. Abbott started the news conference by offering his condolences on Smith's death.
"He was willing to put his own life on the line to save the property of others, and that is what Texas heroism is all about,” Abbott said.
During the news conference, Abbott spoke about the way people have been pulling together to help amid the destruction from the wildfires, and also noted that there are still many needs, including an “extraordinary” need for hay for cattle to eat. That, he said, is a need that will last for months.
Abbott said that with the wildfires still burning, it's important that residents remain vigilant.
“Even though progress has been made, it’s wrong if anybody thinks the fire is over and they can let down their guard,” he said.
A cold front that moved into the area Monday brought cool temperatures and higher humidity, which helps crews make strides in containing the fires.
“We’re making progress here, that doesn’t mean that the fire doesn’t have potential to move,” said Terry Krasko, a spokesperson with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue team, a team of federal, state and local agencies.
And, he said, while there’s a small potential for rain toward the end of the week, there are concerns about the possibility then of lightning igniting other fires. And more dry weather is expected over the weekend, he said.
Fritch Mayor Tom Ray has said that the city's northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while last week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.
Ray said Tuesday that Smith had started work at the Fritch fire department in 2017, and became chief in 2020. Before that, he worked at a Chevron Phillips fire department.
Ray said Smith is survived by two sons, ages nine and 22. The mayor also added, his voice breaking, “To me, he was one of my kids."
Although officials have not released an official cause of the Smokehouse Creek fire, a lawsuit filed Friday alleges a downed powerline near the town of Stinnett on Feb. 26 sparked the blaze.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
A man who broke into the home where his estranged wife and adult daughter were sleeping, doused it in gasoline and set it on fire on the morning he was scheduled to appear in court on a domestic violence charge will spend another 11 months in jail.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
More than 6,000 voters in a newly formed congressional district drawn to boost Black voting power in Alabama received postcards with incorrect voting information ahead of Tuesday’s primary, alarming advocates concerned about the potential impact on a race seen as crucial to boosting Black representation and Democrats’ hopes to flip the U.S. House in November.
A U.S. destroyer shot down drones and a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward it in the Red Sea, officials said early Wednesday, as the Indian navy released images of it fighting a fire aboard a container ship earlier targeted by the Houthis.
A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a house fire, authorities said.
A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home.
A large fire followed by multiple explosions at a building in suburban Detroit killed one person and injured a firefighter.
An Arizona bill that would have made it a crime for noncitizens to enter the state through Mexico at any location other than a port of entry has been vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Attorneys for Meta Platforms are asking a Delaware judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company has deliberately failed to protect users from human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying accusations of sexual assault and harassment levied against him by former 'American Ido' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Paula Abdul.
A young girl from Saskatchewan has formed an unexpected friendship with American singer Halsey, and after years of being social media pen pals, the two finally met in person for the first time.
The ice cream parlour booth where Tony Soprano may or may not have been whacked has sold for more than US$82,000.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the people 'need a break' from high interest rates, a day before the Bank of Canada announcement.
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
A 68-year-old technician in the Greater Toronto Area thought he had won just $50 in the lottery, until he noticed the extra zeroes at the end a few days later.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
One Italian fan among about 100 Lazio soccer supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party was arrested and fined for giving a Hitler salute.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.