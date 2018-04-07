

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was "Very confined (well built building)."

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.