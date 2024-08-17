World

    Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Monet

    LONDON -

    Priceless paintings by Monet, Cezanne, Van Gogh and others were unharmed Saturday after firefighters worked to douse a blaze that broke out in the roof of Somerset House, a large central London arts venue, officials said.

    Heavy smoke and flames seen coming from the top of the historic building around noon had been knocked down by firefighters who poured water on it from buckets on ladder trucks.

    Firefighters were working to extinguish the final pockets of flames in the early evening and were expected to be on the scene until Sunday, said Keeley Foster, assistant commissioner of the London Fire Brigade.

    "The age and design of the building proved a challenge to crews as they initially responded," Foster said.

    The complex and technical response required the use of a 63-metre (205-foot) ladder to reach the flames and fire breaks had to be created in the roof to limit the spread of flames.

    The cause of the fire was under investigation, Foster said.

    Staff and the public were safe and artworks were not in the area of the fire, a Somerset House official said.

    "A fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of the west wing, the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly," Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, said. "The west wing is mainly offices and back-of-house facilities, there are no artworks in that area."

    The venue next to the River Thames had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event to celebrate the sport's debut at the Paris Olympics that was cancelled.

    The fire was on the opposite side of the large complex from The Courtauld Gallery that features works such as Vincent Van Gogh's "Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear" and "The Descent From The Cross" by Peter Paul Rubens.

    The gallery is scheduled to reopen Sunday, Reekie said.

    The neoclassical building was reconstructed nearly 250 years ago after the original Somerset House was demolished after becoming neglected.

    The original palace was built in 1547 by Edward Seymour, Duke of Somerset, who was later executed at the Tower of London.

    Queen Elizabeth I lived in the palace as a princess for five years before ascending to the throne.

