Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe

Russian cars and buses line up at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Finnish-Russia border was closed Friday after the Nordic country announced it would ban Russians with tourist visas from entering, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization. Long queues were reported until midnight and among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported. (Sasu Makinen./Lehtikuva via AP) Russian cars and buses line up at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Finnish-Russia border was closed Friday after the Nordic country announced it would ban Russians with tourist visas from entering, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization. Long queues were reported until midnight and among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported. (Sasu Makinen./Lehtikuva via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex occupied areas of Ukraine and said he would use 'all available means' to protect the territory that Ukrainian and Western officials said Russia was claiming illegitimately and in violation of international law.

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social