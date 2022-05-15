Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social