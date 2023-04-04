Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Finland is poised to join NATO on Tuesday, a historic realignment brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the head of the military alliance said it would not send more troops to the Nordic country unless it asked for help.
Russia has already warned that it would bolster defences along its border with NATO if the alliance deploys any additional troops or equipment to its new member.
"There will be no NATO troops in Finland without the consent of Finland," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels a few hours before the country joins.
But he refused to rule out the possibility of holding more military exercises there and said that NATO would not allow Russia's demands to dictate the organization's decisions.
"We are constantly assessing our posture, our presence. We have more exercises, we have more presence, also in the Nordic area," he said.
Later Tuesday, Finland is set to officially become the 31st member of NATO and take its place among the ranks of the world's biggest security alliance.
Alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join NATO in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organization's security umbrella. Neighbouring Sweden also applied, but its accession process may take a few months longer.
Finland shares a 1,340 kilometre (832 mile) border with Russia, so its entry will more than double the size of NATO's border with Russia. The move is a strategic and political blow to President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO's expansion toward Russia.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Monday that Moscow would respond by bolstering its defences if needed.
"We will strengthen our military potential in the west and in the northwest," Grushko said, according to state RIA Novosti news agency. "In case of deployment of forces of other NATO members on the territory of Finland, we will take addition steps to ensure Russia's military security."
Stoltenberg said that once it joins, Finland will benefit from NATO's "iron-clad security guarantee," under which all member countries vow to come to the defence of any ally that comes under attack.
"By (Finland) become a full-fledged member, we are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO's readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer and stronger, and all of us safer," Stoltenberg said.
Finland's entry, to be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters, falls on the organization's very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.
Finland's president, foreign and defence ministers will take part in the ceremony.
Turkey became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland's membership protocol on Thursday. It will hand over the document officially enshrining that decision to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony.
Finland's membership becomes official when its own foreign minister hands over documents completing its accession process to Blinken. The U.S. State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Finland is poised to join NATO on Tuesday, a historic realignment brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the head of the military alliance said it would not send more troops to the Nordic country unless it asked for help.
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
opinion | Don Martin: With Trudeau now in the starting blocks, Poilievre has a few problems to fix before he runs.
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Donald Trump is heading to court. Here's what to expect
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
How your closest relationships may be impacting your health
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Canadian R&B singer Jully Black honoured at AFN ceremony for NBA anthem rendition
Canadian R&B singer Jully Black was honoured at an AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa Monday night for making an appreciated tweak to the Canadian national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah in February.
Canada
-
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Head of Canadian Museum of History looks to move past a tumultuous few years
Caroline Dromaguet, head of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum, is tasked with reforming the museums' policies following years of turmoil and the resignation of their former CEO over allegations of harassment.
-
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
Federal Court to hear further arguments against government's use of Emergencies Act
The Federal Court is slated to hear more concerns today about the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests early last year.
World
-
Donald Trump is heading to court. Here's what to expect
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
-
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
A man convicted of breaking into a woman's Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will begin an unpaid role this month combating online extremism as part of the Christchurch Call, a movement she launched in 2019, after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
-
Taiwan defies China pressure before U.S. House speaker meeting
Taiwan pushed back against threats of retaliation by China, ahead of an expected meeting between the island's president and the U.S. House speaker Wednesday that will underscore her government's claim to sovereignty.
-
Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade
French President Emmanuel Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and centre, along with tough talks on trade.
-
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
An avalanche swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India on Tuesday, killing at least seven and injuring 11, officials said.
Politics
-
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
-
Federal Court to hear further arguments against government's use of Emergencies Act
The Federal Court is slated to hear more concerns today about the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests early last year.
-
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Health
-
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
-
How your closest relationships may be impacting your health
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
-
U.S. medical examiners group steps away from 'excited delirium'
A leading group of U.S. medical experts says the term 'excited delirium' should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police.
Sci-Tech
-
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
-
Australia bans TikTok from federal government devices
Australia has become the last of the "Five Eyes" security partners to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok from its federal government's devices.
-
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.
Entertainment
-
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
-
Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone
Harry Styles, Post Malone, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the cast of 'Ted Lasso' and the web series that gave us a kid loving corn are among the nominees for this year's Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.
-
Disney developing live-action 'Moana' with Dwayne Johnson
“Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Business
-
China seethes as U.S. chip controls threaten tech ambitions
Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China's leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.
-
Credit Suisse chairman admits failure, anger to shareholders
The chairman of Credit Suisse apologized Tuesday to shareholders for failures of the once-venerable bank and acknowledged the shock and anger felt as the troubled Swiss lender is set to be swallowed up by rival UBS in a government-arranged takeover.
-
Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears
Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks, given signs that inflation is abating in many regions.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14.6 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
-
Ricochet, San Diego's surfing therapy dog, dies at 15
Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California.
Sports
-
Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping
Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.
-
MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
Major League Baseball's new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.
-
Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players
Golf Canada has a two-prong plan to make golf more enjoyable for recreational players.
Autos
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$3.2 million to Black ex-worker in race bias case
A federal jury in San Francisco on Monday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay about US$3.2 million to a Black former employee after he won a racial harassment lawsuit against the electric-vehicle maker, far less than the US$15 million he rejected last year in opting for a new trial.
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.