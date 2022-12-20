Filmmaker recording behind-the-scenes Pelosi documentary captures chaos of Capitol riot

When filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was recording footage for her behind-the-scenes documentary about her mother, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she suddenly found herself covering a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

"There were thousands of days where nothing happened, and then there's January 6th," Pelosi said in an interview with CTV National News.

"We looked out the window and we saw people that showed up to protest. We didn't really think they'd ever actually break windows."

In her newly released documentary, "Pelosi in the House," the daughter of the powerful House Speaker thought she would be documenting the certification of the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

Instead, she captured the chaos as security whisked her mother and top lawmakers away from the angry mob to a secure military base far from the Capitol.

Inside the bunker, Pelosi recorded dramatic images of Congressional leaders frantically calling government and police agencies to help stop the violence.

Pelosi said lawmakers were discussing an alarming back-up plan if the attacks couldn't be stopped.

"They were going to certify the election results that day from the army base; they were going to bus in the House and the Senate and do it right there" she said.

Pelosi said her iPhone would've likely been the only device able to record the historic event.

"And that's a scary thought," she said. "Imagine the conspiracy theories that would've come out of that."

Her footage was used by the January 6th Committee in thier case against former U.S. president Donald Trump for inciting the insurection.

Beyond those dramatic images, the film tracks Nancy Pelosi's political beginnings to her historic rise as the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House.

It also shows rare, personal moments, including her doing laundry at home while on the phone with former vice-president Mike Pence.

But the recent attack against Paul Pelosi inside their home was when the family decided to leave politics.

"When we were sitting in the ICU with my father, that was when we were basically like, 'We're done. We're just done,'" she said.