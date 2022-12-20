Filmmaker recording behind-the-scenes Pelosi documentary captures chaos of Capitol riot

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to questions about appropriations, relations with China, immigration, and her legacy as the Democratic leader, as she meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)  U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to questions about appropriations, relations with China, immigration, and her legacy as the Democratic leader, as she meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) 

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Naveed Dada, Rita Camilleri and Vittorio Panza are seen in these photographs found on social media and confirmed by friends and family.

Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says

A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.

