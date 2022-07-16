Filipinos are buying books to preserve the truth about the Marcos regime
Filipinos are buying books to preserve the truth about the Marcos regime
,Filipinos living abroad are snapping up books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, not just to read about history but to preserve it.
The rush to buy books documenting Marcos' destructive 21-year reign comes as his son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., assumes office after a landslide election victory in May.
Marcos Jr. has never publicly acknowledged or apologized for the human rights abuses, corruption and theft that historians say took place under his father's leadership.
And there are fears that now he is in power, he will try to rewrite history.
Journalist Raissa Robles, the author of "Marcos Martial Law: Never Again," said after Marcos Jr.'s win she received emails from readers all over the world with requests to reprint the detailed dive on the victims of martial law.
"The book price had nearly doubled and yet the people were buying the book by batches. They weren't just buying one or two. They were buying five or 10 at a time," Robles said.
The main cause for concern came from the president himself.
Back in 2020, when Marcos Jr. was preparing to run for president, he made clear a desire to revise textbooks that documented his parent's corrupt and brutal regime.
"We have been calling for that for years," Marco Jr. said in a forum hosted by the National Press Club, as he accused those in power since his father's demise of "teaching children lies."
Human rights groups say during the Marcos regime from 1965 to 1986 tens of thousands of people were imprisoned, tortured or killed for perceived or real criticism of the government. Marcos Sr., who died in exile in 1989, and his wife, Imelda, 93, were also found guilty of widespread corruption including stealing an estimated USUS$10 billion of public money.
The family has repeatedly denied using state funds for their personal use -- a claim challenged in multiple court cases.
CNN reached out to the new Marcos government for comment but has not received a response.
DEMAND SURGES FOR BOOKS ON THE MARCOS REGIME
Marcos Jr. has previously asked "the world" to judge him by his actions, not by his family's past. But during his inauguration speech on June 30, he praised his father, the late dictator, saying he had achieved much more than previous administrations since gaining independence in 1946.
"He got it done. Sometimes with needed support, sometimes without. So will it be with his son -- you will get no excuses from me," he said.
During his speech, he also touched on the issue of revising learning materials in schools, but said he wasn't talking about history.
"What we teach in our schools, the materials used, must be retaught. I am not talking about history, I am talking about the basics, the sciences, sharpening theoretical aptitude and imparting vocational skills," he said.
But those assurances ring hollow for people who suffered under his father's dictatorship, and others who are skeptical of the new Marcos leadership.
One indication of that is through book sales.
Almira Manduriao, head of marketing at the Ateneo de Manila University's publishing press, said the rush for Philippine history books began soon after Marcos Jr. won the May 9 election.
"People were suddenly fearful that literature critical of the dictatorship would be banned," Manduriao said. "Hence, the need to buy and safeguard the books (when) they still can."
At least 10 titles covering martial law and the dark past of the Marcos dictatorship remain sold out at the university press, according to Manduriao.
Some of the bestsellers at the campus bookshop were in reprint -- namely "Some Are Smarter than Others: The History of Marcos' Crony Capitalism" by Ricardo Manapat, "The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos" by Primitivo Mijares and "Canal de la Reina" by Liwayway Arceo Bautista.
On May 11, Adarna House, a publishing house founded by Philippine artist Virgilo Almario, offered a 20% discount on a #NeverAgain Bundle of five book titles about the Marcos regime.
In the days that followed, sales went through the roof and the pre-order waitlist grew, and the company announced it might take as much as eight weeks for orders to be delivered.
The offer was a hit with customers, but it also attracted the attention of the government.
Alex Paul Monteagudo, director general of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, accused Adarna House of "radicalizing Filipino children."
"The Adarna Publishing House published these books and they are now on sale to subtly radicalize the Filipino children against our government, now!" he wrote on his official Facebook page on May 17.
Monteagudo said in the post that when topics such as martial law and the People Power revolution -- a nationwide uprising that overthrew the Marcos regime in 1986 -- are taught in schools, it will "plant seeds of hatred and dissent in the minds of these children."
Adarna House declined CNN's request for comment on the claims.
One of Adarna's customers, Vanessa Louie Cabacungan-Samaniego, who lives and works in Hong Kong, put in a group order for around a dozen Filipinos in the city for books on the Marcos dictatorship.
She told CNN she worries the election will allow the Marcos political clan to "work to clear their name and revise history books or target the media."
"Buying books to educate ourselves and the next generation is just our small way to fight against injustices," she said, when the first batch of orders was delivered in June.
PRESERVING THE TRUTH
In recent years, politicians and government officials have demonized publishers and journalists, denouncing their credibility on social media and in public statements.
The day before Marcos Jr. took office, Nobel laureate Maria Ressa said the government had ordered her news organization, Rappler, to shut down.
She said she'd been repeatedly harassed over the past six years and targeted by legal action over alleged libel, tax evasion and violation of foreign media ownership rules.
"This is intimidation. These are political tactics. We refuse to succumb to them," she said.
Michael Pante, a history professor at the Ateneo de Manila University, said he feared Marcos Jr. would continue former President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign to delegitimize the work of historians, academics and journalists -- and potentially move to rewrite history books.
Reporters Without Borders said that since Duterte's election in 2016, media have been subjected to verbal and judicial intimidation for work deemed overly critical of the government.
"The demonization of historians, academics (and journalists) will continue," Pante said. "And the dismissive attitude (toward them) will be enough to generate fear of speaking up and getting arrested or censored.
Filipino archivist Carmelo Crisanto, who leads the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, is racing to digitize case files and testimonies of 11,103 survivors of the dictatorship, in time for the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in September.
He fears that if the stories of martial law survivors are forgotten, people will be once again susceptible to political violence.
His team of about 30 people plus 1,500 university student volunteers -- most of them are half his age and have not lived through martial law themselves -- was chosen to protect the truth for the next generation.
"I want to have part of this digital archive available to the public, in a way that (can be) easily accessible, to be sent to colleges here in the country and also some partner institutions abroad, so that the memory and evidence will never be lost," he said.
"If there's one lesson state authorities learned from the martial law period, it's that no one (has to) go to jail, even if they commit gross human rights violations," he said.
Robles, the author, said people had told her they wanted to give copies of her books to relatives, while others wanted to stash away a supply in case the new government bans reprints.
"They said they want to hide it so that after the Marcos presidency, then they can bring it out and keep the memory alive," she said.
Robles said she is determined to keep writing and critiquing the nation's political landscape, despite fears of censorship -- but she admits, "I'm not just afraid of censorship, I'm afraid of being arrested."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in southwest England.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Canada
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote Manitoba First Nation.
World
-
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
-
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in southwest England.
-
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
-
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service, for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.
-
Filipinos are buying books to preserve the truth about the Marcos regime
Filipinos living abroad are snapping up books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, not just to read about history but to preserve it. The rush to buy books documenting Marcos' destructive 21-year reign comes as his son, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., assumes office after a landslide election victory in May.
-
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies agreed at meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali this week on the need to jointly tackle global ills such as inflation and food crises, but failed to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted unanimously on Friday to study the Rogers Communications outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
-
Canada's decision to return Russian pipeline turbines to be studied by MPs
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Health
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
-
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Sci-Tech
-
-
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
Entertainment
-
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
Elton John kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour Friday night in Philadelphia.
-
U.S. soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera
Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer.
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
Business
-
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
-
June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA
The national real estate market's cooling continued with home sales falling again in June, but the Canadian Real Estate Association said the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.
-
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.
Lifestyle
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
-
Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion
Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.
-
Wordle is being turned into a board game
Hasbro is partnering with the New York Times to create 'Wordle: The Party Game,' a new board game the companies say 'delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.'
Sports
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
-
Blue Jays get lefty Foster Griffin in trade with visiting Royals
Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.