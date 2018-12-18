

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press





SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni officials say the key port city of Hodeida is calm, hours after a UN-mediated ceasefire went into effect between government-allied forces and the country's rebels.

Fighting subsided as the cease-fire took effect early on Tuesday, with only the sporadic sound of machineguns heard in the city, which handles about 70 per cent of Yemen's imports.

The cease-fire was agreed to last week by the two sides during UN-sponsored talks in Sweden. Under the agreement, a joint committee led by UN officers will oversee the ceasefire.

UN envoy Martin Griffith has said the committee is expected to start its work swiftly "to translate the momentum built up in Sweden into achievements on the ground."

Yemen's four-year conflict pits the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against Shiite rebels known as Houthis.