Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

