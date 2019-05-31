The U.S. Air Force says a penis-shaped contrail created by fighter jets flying over an Arizona city were not made on purpose.

Eagle-eyed locals were quick to take pictures of the phallic shape in the sky on Tuesday, sharing them on social media.

The F-35 fighters from Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, AZ, were practicing a dogfight exercise over the town.

Officials from the base told CTVNews.ca that there was no inappropriate behaviour during the training flight.

“We’ve seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon,” a Luke spokesperson told CTVNews.ca.

“56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails.

“There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.”

Local man Brad Tabora posted a picture of the genital-shaped water vapour on Facebook Tuesday with a caption and thinking face emoji.

“Strange figure above Luke Air Force Base,” he wrote.

Twitter users were quick to see the funny side of the so-called “sky-penis.”

“Latest in sky dong reporting: ‘Wait, you're telling me this was an accidental sky penis?!,” Paul Mcleary tweeted.

“Overheard in the Pentagon press room: ‘Hello, two F-35s apparently just drew a sky penis over Luke Air Force Base. Do you have a comment?’”

“Attention cable news: Are you looking for a sky penis expert?” Jeff Schogol wrote.

“Look no further. I know this beat well and I am willing to appear on your panel shows.”

This isn’t the first time clouds in the shape of the male organ have appeared after a training flight.

Other sky genitalia were seen in 2017, when two navy pilots used their EA-18G Growler planes to draw in the sky over Washington state. Both aviators were disciplined.

“Accidental Sky Penis. New band name. Called it,” Jen Steer tweeted Thursday.