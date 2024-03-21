Fifth former Mississippi deputy gets more than 27 years in prison for racist torture of 2 Black men

BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Warning: The content below may be disturbing to some.
A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called “egregious and despicable.”
Former deputy Brett McAlpin, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tom Lee after pleading guilty to the attack, which involved beatings, repeated uses of stun guns and assaults with a sex toy before one of the victims was shot in the mouth. The sixth and final member of the group, 32-year-old former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.
The judge sentenced Christian Dedmon, 29, to 40 years and Daniel Opdyke, 28, to 17.5 years on Wednesday. He gave nearly 20 years to Hunter Elward, 31, and 17.5 years to Jeffrey Middleton, 46, on Tuesday. All but Hartfield served with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department outside Mississippi’s capital city, where some called themselves “The Goon Squad.”
In March 2023, months before federal prosecutors announced charges in August, an investigation by The Associated Press linked some of the deputies to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries.
The officers invented false charges against the victims, planting a gun and illegal drugs at the scene of their crime, and stuck to their cover story for months until finally admitting that they tortured Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Elward admitted to shoving a gun into Jenkins’ mouth and firing it in what federal prosecutors said was meant to be a “mock execution.”
For each of the deputies sentenced so far, Lee has handed down prison terms near the top of the sentencing guidelines.
The terror began Jan. 24, 2023, with a racist call for extrajudicial violence when a white person in Rankin County complained to McAlpin that two Black men were staying with a white woman at a house in Braxton. McAlpin told Dedmon, who texted a group of white deputies asking if they were “available for a mission.”
“No bad mugshots,” Dedmon texted — a green light, according to prosecutors, to use excessive force on parts of the body that wouldn’t appear in a booking photo.
Dedmon also brought Hartfield, who was instructed to cover the back door of the property during their illegal entry.
Once inside, the officers mocked the victims with racial slurs and shocked them with stun guns. They handcuffed them and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces. Dedmon and Opdyke assaulted them with a sex toy. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to conceal the mess, and Hartfield guarded the bathroom door to make sure the men didn't escape.
After Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth, lacerating his tongue and breaking his jaw, they devised a coverup. McAlpin pressured Parker to go along with it, asking him to keep quiet in exchange for his freedom. The deputies agreed to plant drugs, and false charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months.
McAlpin and Middleton, the oldest men of the group, threatened to kill the other officers if they spoke up, prosecutors said in charging documents. In court Thursday, McAlpin's attorney Aafram Sellers said only Middleton threatened to kill the other officers.
Sellers also questioned probation officer Allie Whitten on the stand about details in a pre-sentence report submitted to the judge. When federal investigators interviewed the neighbor who called McAlpin, that person reported seeing “trashy” people at the house who were both white and Black, Sellers said. That called into question whether the episode started on the basis of race, he argued.
Federal prosecutors said the neighbor referred to people at the home as “those people” and “thugs.” The information included in the charging documents, which the officers did not dispute when they pleaded guilty, revealed some of them used racial taunts and epithets throughout the episode.
The majority-white Rankin County is just east of Jackson, home to one of the highest percentages of Black residents of any major U.S. city. The officers shouted at Jenkins and Parker to “stay out of Rankin County and go back to Jackson or ‘their side’ of the Pearl River,” court documents say.
Opdyke was the first to admit what they did, his attorney Jeff Reynolds said Wednesday. On April 12, Opdyke showed investigators a WhatsApp text thread where the officers discussed their plan and what happened. Had he thrown his phone in a river, as some of the other officers did, investigators might not have discovered the encrypted messages.
Attorneys for several of the deputies said their clients became ensnared in a culture of corruption that was not only permitted, but encouraged by leaders within the sheriff's office.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, who took office in 2012, revealed no details about his deputies’ actions when he announced they had been fired last June. After they pleaded guilty in August, Bailey said the officers had gone rogue and promised changes. Jenkins and Parker called for his resignation and filed a $400 million civil lawsuit against the department. Last November, Bailey was reelected without opposition, to another four-year term.
Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Provincial government officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing to deliver their yearly budget Thursday afternoon, as fish harvesters who have been protesting in St. John's were met with riot police outside the legislature.
The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) and RCMP recently seized 6.6 million unstamped cigarettes from a commercial vehicle on Highway 1, east of Indian Head.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
A Colorado judge on Thursday granted a defense request to delay the criminal case against two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay, in some cases for years, angering some families of the deceased who are eager for the case to be resolved.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
If not for a pardon from Donald Trump in the final weeks of his presidency, Paul Manafort might still be serving a federal sentence. Instead, Trump’s former campaign manager is a free man -- and free to help his old boss get back to the White House.
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Are children in the Toronto area more at risk of catching measles than the rest of Ontario? It's a question that could be answered, at least in part, by a report released by Public Health Ontario that shows mostly declining vaccination rates against the highly-contagious disease among kids, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities is ready to plumb high-stakes territory -- the stock market.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.