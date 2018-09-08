Fierce protests underway at trade fair in Greece
Protesters stand amid tear gas smoke during clashes with police at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. (AP Photo/Dimitris Tosidis)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 4:18PM EDT
Greek police say tear gas and stun grenades have been used to keep thousands of protesters from reaching a venue where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy.
The crowd of about 6,000 gathered Saturday to protest an agreement Greece signed with neighbouring Macedonia to end their long name dispute.
Officers kept the protesters at bay, but the group approached the fairgrounds from another direction and attacked officers with rocks and others items.
Three more protest marches are headed to the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre. Police let about 6,000 participants in a union-backed march by without incident.