Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Authorities on Monday still had not captured a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbours, and as the search dragged into a third day with false alarms and few apparent leads, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims' immigration status.
An FBI agent on the scene near Houston acknowledged they have little to go on in the widening manhunt for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, who has been deported four times since 2009, but who neighbours say lived on their street for years prior to Friday night's shooting.
Abbott offered a $50,000 reward over the weekend for any tips that might lead to Oropeza, and while doing so, the three-term governor described all the victims as "illegal immigrants" -- a potentially false statement that his office walked back and apologized for Monday. Critics accused Abbott, who has made hardline immigration measures a signature issue in Texas, of putting politics into the shooting.
"We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally," Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement. "We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal."
Eze said information provided by federal officials after the shooting had indicated that the suspect and victims were in the country illegally. Her statement did not address why Abbott mentioned their status in his original statement and she did not immediately respond to questions about the criticism.
More than 250 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, are now part of a growing search that has come up empty despite additional manpower, scent-tracking dogs and a total of $80,000 in reward money on the table. On Monday, a heavy presence of police converged in an area where the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported a possible sighting, but later said none of the persons were found to be Oropeza.
It was one of the first times since the shooting that authorities had announced a possible sighting of Oropeza.
"I can tell you right now, we have zero leads," James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge, said Sunday.
Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday night, likely on foot. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said authorities had widened the search area beyond the scene of the shooting, which occurred after the suspect's neighbours asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard late at night because a baby was trying to sleep.
At a Sunday vigil in Cleveland, Wilson Garcia, the father of the 1-month-old, described the terrifying efforts inside his home by friends and family that night to escape, hide and shield themselves and children after Oropeza walked up to the home and began firing, killing his wife first at the front door.
Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that they said Oropeza used in the shootings. Authorities were not sure if Oropeza was carrying another weapon after others were found in his home.
The alleged shooter is a Mexican national who has been deported four times, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on condition of anonymity because public disclosure was not authorized.
The official said the gunman was first deported in March 2009 and last in July 2016. He was also deported in September 2009 and January 2012.
Law enforcement on the scene have not confirmed the citizenship status of the victims, all of whom were from Honduras. By describing them as "illegal immigrants" on Sunday in his first public statement about the shooting -- and perhaps incorrectly -- Abbott came under criticism from immigrant rights groups and Democrats.
"It is indefensible to any right-hearted Texan to use divisive language to smear innocent victims," said Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
The victims were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.
Capers said he hoped the reward money would motivate people to provide information and that there were plans to put up billboards in Spanish to spread the word.
Veronica Pineda, 34, who lives across the street from the suspect's home, said authorities had stopped by her house over the weekend to ask if they could search her property to see if the gunman might be hiding there. She said she was fearful that the gunman had not yet been captured.
-----
Associated Press reporter Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Palestinian boy mauled to death by lion in private Gaza zoo
A Palestinian boy was mauled to death by a lion in a private zoo in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the coastal territory's police force, run by the militant Hamas group.
Do-Re-Oui? How your native language may impact your musical abilities
A new study analyzing the connection between music and languages found that certain languages can either hinder or help a person's ability to recognize melodies and pick up on rhythm.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
Canada
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two firefighters swept away in Quebec river; police searching
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the two firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in the Saint-Urbain sector of Charlevoix when they were swept away by a strong current.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
-
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
World
-
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
A driver was rescued after their car went over a cliff and plunged into a ravine last Friday in Marin County, Calif.
-
Al Jazeera says long-held correspondent released in Egypt
The satellite news network Al Jazeera said Monday that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released from pre-trial detention.
-
Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids
Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that a secret peace 'mission' in Russia's war in Ukraine was under way, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.
-
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
-
Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY
Nearly five years after a stretch limousine packed with birthday revellers careened down a hill and off a road in rural upstate New York, killing 20 people, the operator of the company that rented out the vehicle is going on trial.
Politics
-
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government two years ago.
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
Liberals promise revised amendments on definition of assault-style firearms
The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation comes into force.
Health
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
New Barbie celebrates Asian American Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong
Six months after she was immortalized with a U.S. quarter, Asian American Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong has received another accolade affirming her icon status -- her own Barbie.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow won't recoup attorney fees in ski crash suit
Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016.
-
'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction
A dizzying number of props, sets and costumes from beloved TV shows will be sold in early June -- from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on 'Cheers' to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in 'I Dream of Jeannie' to the set from Archie and Edith Bunker's timeworn living room from 'All in the Family.'
Business
-
Wage increases secured by striking workers shouldn't be seen as 'fat cat': experts
Labour experts say the wage increases deal secured by the country's largest federal public-sector union today are far from the hefty gains some might perceive them to be.
-
World's workers rally on May Day; France braces for protests
People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.
-
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
Lifestyle
-
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Sports
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.