Female driver apprehended after vehicle slams into White House security barrier
Zeke Miller, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 3:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 4:11PM EST
WASHINGTON - The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.
The U.S. Secret Service tweets that the vehicle "did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex."
The agency adds that the female driver of the vehicle was "immediately apprehended."
Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.
U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.
More to come...
UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: Traffic patterns near 17th and E are affected— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
