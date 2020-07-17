Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Felony charge against Breonna Taylor protesters dropped
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 4:02PM EDT
In this image from video, a Louisville Metro Police Department office stands guard outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as protestors sit in his front yard in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday, July 14, 2020. About two dozen protestors were arrested. (Mary Ann Gerth/Courier Journal via AP)
LOUISVILLE, KY. -- A prosecutor is dropping a felony charge against dozens of protesters who gathered at the Kentucky Attorney General's home to demand justice in Breonna Taylor's death.
The group of protesters included civil rights leaders, a reality TV star and a professional football player. Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office is heading an investigation into the fatal shooting of Taylor by police who were conducting a no-knock warrant.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell dismissed the felony charge Friday. He says police had probable cause for the charge, but he decided to dismiss it "in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas."