Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social