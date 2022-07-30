Federal officials are investigating the death of a co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air in North Carolina

The FAA said a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in the grass at Raleigh-Durham International Airport between Runway 23L and 23R. (WRAL/CNN) The FAA said a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in the grass at Raleigh-Durham International Airport between Runway 23L and 23R. (WRAL/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social