Federal grand jury indicts woman in Capital One case
Martha Bellisle, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:38PM EDT
SEATTLE - A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted a former Amazon software engineer on two counts related to a hack into Capital One bank and more than 30 different companies.
Paige Thompson was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse. She's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 5. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
In addition to Capital One, the indictment identifies three other entities that were targets. They include a state agency and a public research university outside Washington state, and a telecommunications conglomerate located outside the U.S.
The indictment says Thompson created scanning software that allowed her to identify customers of a cloud computing company that had misconfigured their firewalls, allowing someone to access their servers.
