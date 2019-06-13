Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired
In this April 30, 2019 photo, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:48PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says Conway has become a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
A White House spokesman calls the Office of Special Counsel's actions "deeply flawed."
The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to US$1,000.
Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her "success" in her career.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hong Kong in limbo as extradition protests crisis deepens
- Tankers targeted near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-U.S. tensions
- Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on his rivals
- Dad wants mercy in 5 kids deaths; prosecutor calls for death
- Acquitted Amanda Knox back in Italy for wrongful conviction talk