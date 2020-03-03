TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy was pulled over while driving a car around an English parking lot, police say, after his family became “fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day.”

The child was found behind the wheel of a red Vauxhall Astra in the seaside town of Blackpool, England.

The local police force tweeted a picture of the car next to a “busted” image from the violent and sexually explicit video game, which comes with an 18 certificate.

“The driver of this car was 11 years old... (yes, eleven!),” Lanchashire Road Police tweeted on Sunday.

“A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park (in) Blackpool.”

The irresponsible adult with the child has been reported for traffic offences, police said.

Most people can start learning to drive in the U.K. when they turn 17 but you can apply for a provisional driving licence when you are 15 years and nine months old.