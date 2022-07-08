Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. (Photo by Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios via Pexels) Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. (Photo by Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios via Pexels)

