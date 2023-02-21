Fears, questions about North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal
North Korea's latest missile launches are a demonstration of the country's avowed ability to use nuclear force against South Korea and the mainland U.S. How immediate is that threat?
North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North's claim propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon.
There's no question that North Korea has nuclear bombs, and that it has missiles that place the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan within striking distance. What's not yet clear is whether the country has mastered the tricky engineering required to join the bombs and the missiles.
ICBMs
North Korea has demonstrated that it has missiles that could fly far enough to reach deep into the continental U.S., but it's not clear whether they can survive re-entering the earth's atmosphere on arrival.
North Korea said it had launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday to verify the weapon's reliability and combat readiness of the country's nuclear forces. It's one of three kinds of ICBMs the country has developed, along with the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-17. All three are liquid-fueled, and North Korea has portrayed them all as nuclear-capable.
Launched almost straight up to avoid the territories of neighbours, the weapon reached a maximum altitude of about 5,770 kilometres (3,585 miles) and flew 990 kilometres (615 miles), according to North Korea's state media. The reported flight details suggest the missile could travel 13,000 kilometres (8,080 miles) or beyond if launched on a normal trajectory.
"These days, North Korea has been disclosing information about its launches in a very detailed manner to try to let others believe what they've done is genuine," analyst Shin Jong-woo at South Korea's Defence and Security Forum said. "But I think that's part of their propaganda."
There are questions on whether North Korea has acquired the technology to shield warheads from the high-temperature, high-stress environment of atmospheric re-entry.
A South Korean biennial defence document released last week said that it's not clear whether the missiles can survive re-entry, because all of North Korea's ICBM tests have so far been made on high angles.
Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute, said a normal trajectory would cause greater stress, as a warhead would spend a longer time passing through altitudes of high air density.
North Korea's state media said the launch was made "suddenly" at a surprise order from leader Kim Jong Un.
"The Kim regime's claims of short-notice launches are thus intended to demonstrate not only the development of strategic and tactical nuclear forces but also the operational capability to use them," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.
In a military parade earlier this month, North Korea showcased around a dozen ICBMs, an unprecedented number that suggested progress in its efforts to mass-produce powerful weapons.
Among them were huge canister-sealed missiles that experts say were likely a version of a solid-fuel ICBM that North Korea has been trying to develop in recent years. Solid-fueled systems allow missiles to be mobile on the ground and make them faster to launch.
WARHEADS
North Korea likely has dozens of nuclear warheads. The question is whether they are small enough to fit on a missile.
North Korea has so far performed six underground nuclear test explosions to manufacture warheads that it can place on missiles. Outside estimates on the number of North Korean nuclear warheads vary widely, ranging from 20-60 to up to about 115.
In a 2021 interview with 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, renowned nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker, who has visited North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex numerous times, said that "20 to 60 is possible, with the most likely number being 45."
Some experts argue that North Korea has likely already built miniaturized nuclear warheads to be mounted on missiles citing the number of years the country has spent on its nuclear and missile programs. But others say North Korea is still years away from producing such warheads.
"After its sixth nuclear test, people accepted that North Korea really will have nuclear weapons. But they are still debating whether it has warhead miniaturization technology," Shin, the analyst, said.
The North described its sixth nuclear test in 2017 as a detonation of a thermonuclear bomb built for ICBMs. It created a tremor that measured 6.3 on the Richter scale, and some studies put its estimated explosive yield at about 50 to 140 kilotons of TNT. In comparison, the pair of atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II -- which killed a total of more than 210,000 people -- yielded explosions equivalent to about 15 and 20 kilotons of TNT, respectively.
The biennial South Korean defence document said that North Korea is estimated to have 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of weapons-grade plutonium. Some observers say that's enough for about 9-18 bombs. The document estimated that North Korea has "a considerable amount of" highly enriched uranium as well.
North Korea's Yongbyon complex has facilities to produce both plutonium and highly enriched uranium, the two main ingredients to build nuclear weapons.
Plutonium plants are generally large and generate a lot of heat, making it easier to detect. But a uranium enrichment plant is more compact and can be easily hidden from satellite cameras. North Korea is believed to be running at least one additional covert uranium enrichment facility, in addition to one at its Yongbyon complex.
SHORT-RANGE WEAPONS
Following the collapse of diplomacy with then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019, Kim sped up the development of short-range solid-fuel, nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike key targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.
The so-called "tactical" nuclear weapons include what North Korea calls "super-large" 600-millimetre multiple rocket launchers that it tested Monday. South Korea describes the weapon as a short-range missile system.
North Korea's state media said its new artillery system can carry nuclear warheads, saying that four rockets would be enough to wipe out an enemy airfield. The statement drew quick outside doubts about whether weapons are indeed nuclear-capable.
"The North Korean claim doesn't make sense to some extent ... Why do they need four tactical nuclear weapons to destroy just one airfield?" Shin, the analyst, said. "Also, which country would disclose such attack scenarios via state media?"
Other new North Korean short-range systems include missiles that were apparently modelled after the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic system or outwardly resemble the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System. Launched from land vehicles, these missiles are designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, theoretically giving them a better chance of defeating South Korean and U.S. missile defence systems.
Whether North Korea has an ability to arm short-range missiles with nuclear warheads has not been independently confirmed.
While North Korea may be able to place simple nuclear warheads on some of its older missiles, including Scuds or Rodong missiles, it would likely require further technology advancements and nuclear tests to build smaller and more advanced warheads that can be installed on its newer tactical systems, said Lee, the expert.
North Korea also has an intermediate-range, nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 missile capable of reaching Guam, a major U.S. military hub in the Pacific. It has been developing a family of mid-range, solid-fuel Pukguksong missiles, which are designed to be fired from submarines or land vehicles.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Wildly swinging oil prices will continue, and provinces like N.L. can gain: professor
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices plummeting to historic lows, emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Newfoundland and Labrador was quietly bracing for two of its offshore oilfields to be abandoned by their owners.
Ukraine appeals to Canada's rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Ukraine wants Canada to lend its expertise -- and donate crucial railway parts -- to keep its embattled passenger and cargo rail system running as landmines and missile strikes threaten to stall the country's lifeline.
Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
Canada
-
Researchers hope wrongfully convicted database will lead to reforms, more releases
Students and staff at the University of Toronto law school are launching a new database this week documenting dozens of cases of wrongful convictions in Canada hoping to draw more attention to the problem.
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car
Gatineau police say a body found inside a submerged vehicle discovered by amateur divers in November was that of a 79-year-old man who disappeared two and a half years ago.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Jann Arden petitions Ottawa to ban live horse exports for slaughter
More than 36,000 people have signed a petition calling on the federal Liberals to live up to their election promise to ban the live export of horses for slaughter.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
World
-
Fears, questions about North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal
North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North's claim propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon.
-
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
-
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
U.S. urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame U.S.
The United States and its allies urged the U.N. Security Council on Monday to condemn North Korea's unlawful ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia blamed the U.S. for escalating tensions with stepped-up military exercises targeting Pyongyang.
-
Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion in major speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people.
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Politics
-
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
-
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Health
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
-
Birth in bomb shelters: Ukrainian midwives look to Canada for training
Midwives in Ukraine want women facing labour during the war to be offered that choice of where to give birth. They are looking to Canada as an example of how to make it happen.
Sci-Tech
-
What creates a huge earthquake? Scientists investigate phenomenon behind big tremors
Scientists have made further strides toward identifying the key circumstances for catastrophic earthquakes, according to a new study.
-
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
-
Two U.S. Supreme Court cases this week could upend the entire internet
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear back-to-back oral arguments this week in two cases that could significantly reshape online speech and content moderation.
Entertainment
-
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
-
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its reading on inflation for January this morning. The federal agency's consumer price index report will give insight on how high prices were in January compared with a year ago, as well as the month prior.
-
Ukraine appeals to Canada's rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Ukraine wants Canada to lend its expertise -- and donate crucial railway parts -- to keep its embattled passenger and cargo rail system running as landmines and missile strikes threaten to stall the country's lifeline.
-
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
Lifestyle
-
Being richer doesn’t necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
-
Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus
Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing of its oldest museum Monday, home to a 16-meter (52-foot) -long scroll unearthed last year.
-
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
Sports
-
Canada joins countries calling on IOC to define Russian, Belarus 'neutrality'
Canada was among the governments of 35 countries signing a statement Monday calling on the International Olympic Committee to clarify the definition of "neutrality" as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.
-
Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.
-
Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia
The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of 'neutrality' as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.