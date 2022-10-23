Fears grow over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure as drones appear
Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don't see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead.
With Norway replacing Russia as Europe's main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow's doings. They list espionage, sabotage and intimidation as possible motives for the drone flights.
The Norwegian government has sent warships, coastguard vessels and fighter jets to patrol around the offshore facilities. Norway's national guard stationed soldiers around onshore refineries that also were buzzed by drones.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address what could be more than a Norwegian problem.
Precious little of the offshore oil that provides vast income for Norway is used by the country's 5.4 million inhabitants. Instead, it powers much of Europe. Natural gas is another commodity of continental significance.
"The value of Norwegian gas to Europe has never been higher," Stale Ulriksen, a researcher at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, said. "As a strategic target for sabotage, Norwegian gas pipelines are probably the highest value target in Europe."
Closures of airports, and evacuations of an oil refinery and a gas terminal last week due to drone sightings caused huge disruptions. But with winter approaching in Europe, there is worry the drones may portend a bigger threat to the 9,000 kilometres (5,600 miles) of gas pipelines that spider from Norway's sea platforms to terminals in Britain and mainland Europe.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine in late February, European Union countries have scrambled to replace their Russian gas imports with shipments from Norway. The suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month happened a day before Norway opened a new Baltic pipeline to Poland.
Amund Revheim, who heads the North Sea and environment group for Norway's South West Police force, said his team interviewed more than 70 offshore workers who have spotted drones near their facilities.
"The working thesis is that they are controlled from vessels or submarines nearby," Revheim said.
Winged drones have a longer range, but investigators considered credible a sighting of a helicopter-style bladed model near the Sleipner platform, located in a North Sea gas field 250 kilometres (150 miles) from the coast.
Norwegian police have worked closely with military investigators who are analyzing marine traffic. Some platform operators have reported seeing Russian-flagged research vessels in close vicinity. Revheim said no pattern has been established from legal marine traffic and he is concerned about causing unnecessary, disruptive worry for workers.
But Ulriksen, of the naval academy, said the distinction between Russian civilian and military ships is narrow and the reported research vessels could fairly be described as "spy ships."
The arrest of at least seven Russian nationals caught either carrying or illegally flying drones over Norwegian territory has raised tensions. On Wednesday, the same day a drone sighting grounded planes in Bergen, Norway's second-biggest city, the Norwegian Police Security Service took over the case from local officers.
"We have taken over the investigation because it is our job to investigate espionage and enforce sanction rules against Russia," Martin Bernsen, an official with the service known by the Norwegian acronym PST. He said the "sabotage or possible mapping" of energy infrastructure was an ongoing concern.
Store, the prime minister, warned that Norway would take action against foreign intelligence agencies. "It is not acceptable for foreign intelligence to fly drones over Norwegian airports. Russians are not allowed to fly drones in Norway," he said.
Russia's Embassy in Oslo hit back Thursday, claiming that Norway was experiencing a form of "psychosis" causing "paranoia."
Naval academy researcher thinks that is probably part of the plan.
"Several of the drones have been flown with their lights on," he said. "They are supposed to be observed. I think it is an attempt to intimidate Norway and the West."
The wider concern is that they are part of a hybrid strategy to both intimidate and gather information on vital infrastructure, which could later be targeted for sabotage in a potential strike against the West.
"I do not believe we are heading for a conventional war with Russia," Ulriksen said. "But a hybrid war -- I think we are already in it."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Canada
-
Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package found at ferry terminal
Billy Bishop Airport reopened early Sunday morning after a suspicious package attached to a bicycle was found late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
Residents waiting on freight after N.W.T. cancels annual barge to Sachs Harbour
The N.W.T. government announced late last week it was cancelling the annual barge delivery to Sachs Harbour due to bad weather and a late start to the sailing season because of climate change, delayed buoy placement, and flooding in Hay River and Inuvik this spring.
World
-
Sunak leads in race for U.K. leader, while Johnson yet to declare
Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals -- ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
-
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
-
Iran releases footage from prison fire, adding to mystery
Iran on Sunday released security footage that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates, an effort to clarify the government's narrative amid growing international pressure.
-
Biden: 'Legitimate' for voters to weigh age as he nears 80
President Joe Biden joked that it's difficult acknowledging he's about to turn 80, but said he's physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House.
-
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
-
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system.
Politics
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
Health
-
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
-
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
Research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
-
Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S., experts say
The death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic, among people at freshwater lakes, rivers and springs, experts said Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Zac Brown Band says Vancouver show cancelled after crew members turned away at border
The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.
-
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
-
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Business
-
U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.
-
How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands
Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Lifestyle
-
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
Research published Monday found a connection between using certain hair straighteners, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, and an increased risk of uterine cancer -- the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. The association between hair-straightening products and uterine cancer cases was most pronounced for Black women.
Sports
-
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.
-
Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 6-2 win over Coyotes
After starting the campaign with two road losses, the Senators have won three straight home games while scoring 18 goals in the process.
-
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.