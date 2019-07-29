

The Associated Press





HAMLET, N.C. -- The FBI says two suspects have been arrested in what's been dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies along the East Coast.

An FBI news release says 36-year-old Circe Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales were arrested Sunday at a Charlotte, North Carolina, hotel. Investigators believe Baez robbed four banks and Morales was an accomplice.

The robberies began July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, followed by another on July 23 in Delaware. The next day the suspect hit a small town in North Carolina. The latest robbery was Friday also in North Carolina.

Authorities nicknamed the primary suspect the "Pink Lady Bandit" because she carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies.

Both suspects are being charged with the two robberies in North Carolina. They may face additional charges.

