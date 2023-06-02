FBI to bring internal Biden-related document to Capitol Hill and brief House Oversight leaders
The FBI is scheduled to bring an internal law enforcement document that some Republicans claim will shed light on an allegation that then-vice president Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national to Capitol Hill on Monday for U.S. House Oversight Chair James Comer and ranking Democratic member Rep. Jamie Raskin to review, spokespeople for the two lawmakers told CNN.
While the document contains the allegations made by an unnamed whistleblower, it doesn’t provide proof that they are true, people briefed on the matter said. The FBI and prosecutors who previously reviewed the information couldn’t corroborate the claims.
The top two members will receive a briefing from the FBI and review the FD-1023 form behind closed doors in a secure SCIF, a sensitive compartmented information facility at the Capitol rather than going to FBI headquarters, as the bureau had initially offered.
Comer subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for the document last month, and has since said he plans to begin proceedings to hold Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to turn it over to the panel.
Despite the FBI’s accommodation, Comer plans to move with forward with the contempt process, arguing it is not enough to satisfy the terms of his subpoena.
“Chairman Comer has been clear that anything short of producing the FD-1023 form to the House Oversight Committee is not compliance with his subpoena. This unclassified record contains pages of details that need to be investigated further by the House Oversight Committee,” Comer spokesperson Jessica Collins said.
The Monday briefing, first reported by Fox News, comes just days after Comer and Raskin separately spoke by phone with Wray regarding the unverified allegations made by an unnamed whistleblower.
CNN previously reported that the form in question has origins in a tranche of documents that Rudy Giuliani provided to the Justice Department in 2020, people briefed on the matter said.
The allegations of wrongdoing by the then-vice president, many originating from sources in Ukraine, were dubious enough that former Attorney General William Barr in early 2020 directed they be investigated by a US attorney in Pittsburgh, in part because Barr was concerned that Giuliani’s document tranche could taint the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation overseen by the Delaware US attorney.
The 1023 document being demanded by Comer is among the products of that investigation.
A spokesperson for Raskin confirmed the Maryland Democrat will attend the briefing.
“Ranking Member Raskin has accepted the FBI’s invitation to review the subpoenaed document on Monday alongside Chairman Comer,” they said. “The Ranking Member appreciates the agency’s efforts to accommodate the committee and the opportunity to review and be briefed on the Trump Justice Department’s follow-up on the unsubstantiated tip sheet after weeks of Chairman Comer’s partisan spin.”
Raskin has also expressed concern over the idea of the FBI or other law enforcement entities being forced to turn over records or tips made by confidential informants.
“There will be no confidential informants if any politician can just subpoena them and then open them up to the public,” he told CNN earlier this week.
White House spokesperson Ian Sams previously dismissed Comer’s investigations, telling CNN in a statement that they are a “silly charade” and “political stunts” to “spread thin innuendo and falsehoods to attack the president.”
The FBI uses FD-1023 forms to memorialize information gathered from confidential sources. It typically includes allegations from a source that have not been verified by the FBI. According to Comer, the one in question, dated June 30, 2020, says the foreign national allegedly paid $5 million to receive a desired policy outcome, based on unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures.
The FBI did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, but an FBI spokesperson previously told CNN that the agency “has continually demonstrated its commitment to working with the committee to accommodate its request, from scheduling briefings and calls to now allowing the chair to review information in person. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with the committee in good faith.”
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Canadian Army sergeant fined, reprimanded for 'anti-Jewish' comments while instructing trainees
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Trudeau continues to stand by David Johnston despite calls that he step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is committed to keeping David Johnston in place as Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, despite a majority of MPs voting in favour of his stepping down from the gig.
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should know
With dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
Statue of Queen Elizabeth repaired and reinstalled at Manitoba legislature, 2 years after vandalism
A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature has been repaired and put back in place.
