FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe: AP source
The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person would not say whether anything was found.
A Justice Department special counsel is investigating how classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and senator came to wind up in his home and former office -- and whether any mishandling involved criminal intent or was unintentional. Biden's personal lawyers disclosed in January that a small batch of documents with classified markings had been found weeks earlier in his former Washington office, and they have since allowed FBI searches of multiple properties.
The university is Biden's alma mater. In 2011, Biden donated his records from his 36 years serving in the U.S. Senate to the school. The documents arrived June 6, 2012, according to the university, which released photos of the numbered boxes being unloaded at the university alongside blue and gold balloons.
Under the terms of Biden's gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.
Biden's Senate records would not be covered by the presidential records act, though prohibitions on mishandling classified information would still apply.
The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment. The University of Delaware also referred questions to the Justice Department.
The university is the fourth known entity to be searched by the FBI following inspections of his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, where records with classified markings were initially found in a locked closet by Biden's personal lawyers in November, and more recently of his Delaware homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.
Those searches were all done voluntarily and with the consent of Biden's legal team.
The FBI took six items that contained documents with classified markings during its January search of the Wilmington home, Biden's personal lawyer has said. Agents did not find classified documents at the Rehoboth Beach property but did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.
The Justice Department is separately investigating the retention by former President Donald Trump of roughly 300 documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI served a search warrant at the home last August after months of resistance by Trump and his representatives to returning the documents to the government.
The FBI also searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence last week after his lawyers came forward to say they had found a small number of documents with classified markings. A Pence adviser said one additional document with classified markings was found during that search.
----------
Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian man who lost mother and sister in Turkiye earthquake struggles to help surviving siblings
Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad’s mother, along with his brother and sisters, were living in a seven-storey building when the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted wide swaths of Turkey and Syria last week.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Canada
-
Canadian man who lost mother and sister in Turkiye earthquake struggles to help surviving siblings
Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad’s mother, along with his brother and sisters, were living in a seven-storey building when the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted wide swaths of Turkey and Syria last week.
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Messy mix of wind warnings, flash freeze, nor'easter cleanup and unseasonably warm temperatures across parts of Canada
Unseasonably warm temperatures and high winds in southern Ontario, a flash freeze in northern Ontario and ongoing nor’easter clean-up in the Maritimes paints a messy picture of weather warnings across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
World
-
Haiti at fore as Canada, U.S., Caribbean leaders tackle regional issues
Top officials from Canada, the U.S. and Haiti met Wednesday behind closed doors to talk about the spiralling chaos in Haiti, a topic expected to dominate an annual Caribbean trade bloc meeting that opened in the Bahamas.
-
Nikki Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid
Nikki Haley launched her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday with a call for generational change in Washington and a rejection of what she derided as 'identity politics' dividing the United States.
-
UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire in Ukraine and peace
The European Union on Wednesday circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week's first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine's 'sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.'
-
FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe: AP source
The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Japan 'strongly presumes' Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019, 2021
Japan said Tuesday it 'strongly' suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021. Three objects were detected between November 2019 and September 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said.
-
China threatens U.S. entities over downing of balloon
China said Wednesday it will take measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.
Politics
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
-
Trudeau arrives in Bahamas to meet Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
Health
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
-
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Sci-Tech
-
It was 'haunting': Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site
The sheer size of the vessel and the shoes were what struck Robert Ballard when he descended to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in 1986, the year after he and his crew from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution helped find the ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic in 1912.
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Entertainment
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in 'Love Again' trailer
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.
-
Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look
Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.
Business
-
What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later
One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.
-
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale
Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
-
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed
It’s National Flag of Canada Day, marking the anniversary of the iconic red and white maple leaf’s inauguration at Parliament Hill, on Feb. 15, 1965. To mark the occasion, CTV’s Your Morning goes behind the scenes with the flag master at the Peace Tower.
-
Sweet Success: Hot Cocoa Boys warm hands and hearts in Halifax
A group of teens in Halifax is fundraising to build a music studio in their community by selling their own brand of hot cocoa.
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Canada automatically qualifies for FIFA 2026 World Cup
Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, along with Mexico and the U.S., continuing FIFA’s tradition of including host countries in the competition.
-
Sweden emerges as sudden front-runner to host 2030 Olympics
Sweden emerging as the front-runner in a troubled search for a 2030 Olympics host is as much a surprise in Stockholm as elsewhere.
-
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Autos
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
-
Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
-
Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car
Mercedes is determined to give an energized Lewis Hamilton both a winning car and a contract extension this season.