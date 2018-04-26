FBI says it warned White House about Rob Porter in 2017
In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watches. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 7:43PM EDT
WASHINGTON - The FBI first flagged "derogatory information" about U.S. President Donald Trump's aide Rob Porter to White House counsel Don McGahn in March 2017.
That's according to a new timeline provided by the FBI to Congress and publicly released Thursday.
The timeline raises new questions about the White House's handing of spousal abuse allegations against the former staff secretary and who knew what and when.
Porter resigned in February after the allegations became public. The administration has offered several contradictory accounts of their response.
The situation prompted changes in how the White House handles security clearances and a number of staffers' clearances were downgraded.
The FBI letter was provided to the House Oversight Committee earlier this month.
