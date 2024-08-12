World

    • FBI says it is investigating after Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran

    Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo) Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo)
    The FBI says it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

    The FBI released a brief statement Monday that read, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

    The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement. But the claim came shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents’ attempts to interfere in the U.S. campaign in 2024.

    Iran’s mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, has denied being involved.

