The FBI has released more victim portraits sketched from memory by a convicted murderer who confessed to more than 90 slayings over four decades.

Last month, the Bureau released 16 of the sketches drawn in prison by Samuel Little, who is serving a life sentence for killing three women in California in the late 80s. This week, they released 10 new sketches by the 78-year-old in efforts to help solve a series of cold cases across the country.

The 26 colourful portraits are recollections of women as remembered by their alleged killer. One 45-year-old woman killed in Florida in 1973 possibly called “Sarah” wears a red V-neck shirt and smiles broadly. Another victim, an 18-year-old possibly named “Mary Ann” or “Marianne” killed in 1971, wears a necklace and a blue headband.

Little confessed to roughly 90 murders in November. If true, he would be “among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history,” the agency said. While the man is likely to stay in prison until his death, the FBI is seeking “closure and justice” in the dozens of unsolved cases dating back as far as 1970. He has a detailed memory of his victims and the killings.

“He remembers where he was, and what car he was driving. He draws pictures of many of the women he killed,” reads an FBI news story. “He is less reliable, however, when it comes to remembering dates.”

Little, a one-time competitive boxer, showed “signs of a dark, violent streak” as early as 1956. Over the years, he faced charges related to shoplifting, fraud, drug, solicitation, and breaking and entering. The FBI said that law enforcement often wanted to “shoo him out of town” when he ran into trouble. He served time for assault convictions, but escaped indictment and conviction in the early 1980s for charges he killed women in Missisippi and Florida.

The characteristics of his victims and the nature of the killings meant that his crimes would go overlooked for decades.

“Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs,” the FBI post says. “Their bodies sometimes went unidentified and their deaths uninvestigated.”