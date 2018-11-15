FBI re-creates decoy heads Alcatraz inmates used in escape
Shown is one of the cells that prisoners mounted a famous 1962 escape from, on Alcatraz Island Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:12PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI has created replicas of decoy heads used by prisoners to mount their infamous escape from Alcatraz Island in 1962.
Authorities on Thursday unveiled 3D-printed copies of the decoys that inmates had constructed with soap, plaster and human hair to distract guards from their plan.
Authorities say inmates Frank Morris and John and Clarence Anglin placed the decoys in their beds before climbing through the wall to escape the island prison in San Francisco Bay. The men were never found.
Inmate Clayton West also created a head but didn't make it out.
Authorities say they made the replicas to share with the public because the original decoys are fragile and are evidence in the still-open investigation into the escape.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
- After arrest, Michael Avenatti denies L.A. domestic violence
- FBI re-creates decoy heads Alcatraz inmates used in escape
- North Korea says it has tested new "high-tech tactical" weapon
- Uh oh: Pittsburgh police say car damaged in SpaghettiOs assault