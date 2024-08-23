FBI probing drive-by attack on Sikh separatist in California

BREAKING An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds 4 seriously, police say
Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.
The FBI is investigating an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that targeted a California activist with close ties to Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot last year in a killing that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said could be linked to India.
In an interview with Reuters, Satinder Pal Singh Raju, of Woodland, California, said FBI agents on Thursday came to speak with him and a friend who was driving the truck when they and another passenger were attacked on Interstate 505 South in Yolo County on their way back from a late dinner in Vacaville.
Nijjar was killed in June 2023 outside his gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in Surrey, British Columbia. That killing, and Trudeau's suggestion of possible Indian government involvement, triggered a diplomatic crisis between the countries.
Speaking through an interpreter, Raju said a white car pulled up to the left of their truck, then fell back behind them before pulling up alongside them again. That was when the first bullet was fired.
"With the first shot, I ducked down," he said. "But then I heard more gun shots fired." He said he immediately thought of Nijjar, saying "this is how Hardeep Singh Nijjar had been assassinated and the whole picture of the scene went through my mind."
As they attempted to escape the gunfire, their truck skidded and veered off the road into a ditch, said Raju. He and his two friends fled into a nearby field and hid behind a haystack while they called 911. Police officers later told him they located at least five shell casings.
The FBI's Sacramento office confirmed it is collaborating with the California Highway Patrol "in support of the investigation" into the shooting.
A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol confirmed the shooting occurred, but declined to provide details and said the investigation is ongoing.
In the same month as Nijjar's killing, the FBI foiled an alleged assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another prominent Sikh separatist with dual citizenship in Canada and the United States.
The U.S. Justice Department has charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with trying to arrange Pannun's murder at the behest of an Indian intelligence official.
Gupta pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in New York.
Four Indian nationals in Canada are facing charges of murder and conspiracy in the death of Nijjar.
India has denied involvement in both incidents, and it was not clear if there is a connection between the drive-by shooting involving Raju and those earlier incidents.
The Indian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Friday about the recent shooting in California.
In the days and months after Nijjar's killing, the FBI and the Canadian Royal Mounted Police privately warned at least seven Sikh activists that their lives could be in grave danger, without specifying the source of the threat.
Raju told Reuters he was not among those who received such calls.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that threats and harassment against Sikh community leaders, including elected officials, has persisted in the United States and Canada since Nijjar's death.
Raju is involved with the organization Sikhs for Justice, an advocacy group co-founded by Pannun that organizes non-binding referendums around the world to urge India's Punjab state to secede from India and carve out an independent state called Khalistan.
The movement led to a violent insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1980s and 1990s before it was crushed by Delhi.
The Aug. 11 shooting occurred two weeks after Raju had returned from Calgary, Canada, where he helped organize a referendum that drew the participation of an estimated 55,000 members of the Sikh community, according to Pannun.
In 2019, India declared Sikhs for Justice an unlawful association, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Pannun and its members deny these allegations.
Raju is not as well known as Pannun internationally, but he said he is active with organizing referendums.
He said he does not have enemies, and suspects the shooting was motivated by a desire to stoke fear in those supporting the Khalistan movement.
"They want to stop the Khalistan referendum," he said. "But this attack on me and the death threats is not going to deter me from continuing the campaign."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Don Durfee and Marguerita Choy)
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
The suspect in a fatal shooting in South Vancouver last month was arrested Wednesday in Alberta, Vancouver police said Friday.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
The same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns tried to go after the WhatsApp accounts of staffers in the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Meta Platforms said Friday.
A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city early Friday, authorities said.
As the Canadian government seeks to make inroads with the next U.S. administration, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau says Canada needs to take U.S. security concerns seriously and accelerate the timeline by which Canada will hit NATO's defence spending obligation.
As railworkers push back on the Liberal government's effort to end a labour dispute that ground trains to a halt, the federal Conservatives have been silent on the strife that poses a major threat to Canada's economy.
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician. It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
The Dark Horses Qualifications followed on Thursday, culminating with the World Championships Final on Friday night with the crowning of Canada's Zachary 'Ichabod Fame' Knowles as the 2024 Air Guitar World Champion.
Veteran traveler, travel TV host and guidebook author Rick Steves announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in a social media post Wednesday.
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
The Jets announced Thursday the team traded the rights to Rutger McGroarty in exchange for Brayden Yager.
Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy” — will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
The union for employees of British Columbia's HandyDART transit service says it's suspending all job action pending a vote on a final contract offer from employer Transdev Canada.
Toronto police are looking for a man after two women were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
An Ottawa man has been reunited with his bike after it was stolen from his Orléans garage at the end of July.
The Ottawa Redblacks are ramping up for a big game this weekend, looking to extend their five-game unbeaten streak, the longest within a single season in franchise history.
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
A Guelph entrepreneur has created a business inspired by his hobby of thrifting.
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) has been awarded a major research contract that could position the organization as a global player in the industry.
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.
Elgin County OPP officers responded to a bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Canadian rock royalty Helix will headline ‘Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival,’ the town’s first music festival in several years.
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
The annual Barrie Fair returns to the Essa Agriplex in Thornton this weekend, with midway rides, livestock shows, tractor pulls, vendors, artisans and a demolition derby.
A Gravenhurst resident has been fined $6,500 for illegally possessing black bear parts, as part of the Ontario government's efforts to protect black bear populations.
One person has died after two collisions on Highway 401 in Lakeshore Friday morning.
Almost a year after a bench warrant was issued for a dog sitter, Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the efforts to find her and return the dog to his owner.
Wings Rehab staff in Amherstburg are currently caring for 378 baby turtles as turtle nests across Essex County start hatching.
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.
A Sudbury couple who has been playing the lottery together since Lotto 6/49 began received their first big win.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
