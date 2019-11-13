FBI investigating killing of U.S. women and children in Mexico
Framed by heavily armed Mexican authorities, relatives of the LeBaron family mourn at the site where nine U.S. citizens, three women and six children related to the extended LeBaron family, were ambushed near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua border, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
E. Eduardo Castillo and Astrid Galvan, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:52AM EST
MEXICO CITY - FBI agents are in Mexico helping investigate the fatal shootings of nine American women and children in northern Mexico last week.
FBI spokeswoman Lauren Hagee said Tuesday that agents are “providing assistance at the invitation of the Mexican Government.”
“The FBI remains committed to working alongside our international partners to help bring justice to the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence,” Hagee said in a written statement.
A Mexican federal official says FBI agents have been in Mexico since Monday, adding that they were unarmed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to provide details.
On Monday, Mexico's top security official said arrests were made in the Nov. 4 killings of the dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, but he did not say how many people were arrested or what organization they belong to.
Authorities believe the victims were killed by cartel members. Many victims' extended family members have since left La Mora, Mexico, and are living in Utah.
An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the jaw is still hospitalized and will have surgery again this week after doctors discovered a bullet lodged in his hip.
----
Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo reported this story in Mexico City and AP writer Astrid Galvan reported from Phoenix.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Police raise security around Hong Kong after night clashes
- Uncertainty in Bolivia as senator claims interim presidency
- Meet the witnesses: U.S. diplomats start off impeachment hearings
- French beahces closed as bricks of cocaine mysteriously wash ashore
- Police identify, charge suspect in fatal Popeyes stabbing