FBI chief says 'usual process' met in Kavanaugh probe
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray listens during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, on Capitol Hill, Oct. 10, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Eric Tucker , The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 10:45AM EDT
FBI Director Chris Wray says the FBI's background investigation of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was limited in scope but that the "usual process was followed."
Wray is facing questions about the background investigation during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.
He says that unlike in criminal investigations, the FBI's authority and scope for background checks is determined by the agency that requested it -- the White House in this case.
Wray says the probe into Kavanaugh's past was limited in scope but that the investigation followed the "standard process for such investigations going back a long ways."
Wray declined to answer a question from Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, about whether the FBI had investigated whether Kavanaugh had lied to Congress under oath.