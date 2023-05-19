FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says

The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and racial justice protests in 2020. That's according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday, May 19, 2023. FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and racial justice protests in 2020. That's according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday, May 19, 2023. FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social