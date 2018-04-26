

CTVNews.ca Staff





Relating to the lives of royals can be tough, but Prince William’s apparent drowsiness at a Westminster Abbey ceremony two days after he and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child seems to have done the trick.

William attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving with his brother Prince Harry and his soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle on Wednesday. The annual event honours Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in the First World War and other conflicts.

William was seen struggling to keep his eyes open while seated next to Markle, and at times appears to nod off.

Sympathy for the 35-year-old father of three’s apparent exhaustion was captured in a Twitter moment.

Parents can relate to new dad Prince William’s struggles to stay awake