

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Quebec father could face jail time after leaving his toddler son at home with a pit bull known to be aggressive and without proper supervision.

The man faces sentencing next month after being found guilty by a provincial court judge for criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the September 2016 attack.

According to the judgment, rendered in late April, the father had left his son in the care of a brother who suffers from Tourette syndrome and a mild intellectual deficiency, incapable of living alone or working.

The boy's grandfather -- the dog's owner -- was unaware the youngster was at the home.

While his guardian was focused on his cell phone, the young boy ran into the kitchen where the dog was in a broken cage and was bitten above the eye.

The judge said the dog's dangerous nature was well-known to the family.