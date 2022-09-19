Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.
It said the quake was centered 37 kilometres (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometres (9.4 miles).
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
In Coalcoman, Michoacan, near the quake's epicenter, buildings were damaged, but there were not immediate reports of injuries.
"It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent," said 16-year-old Carla Cardenas, a resident of Coalcoman. Cardenas ran out of her family's hotel and waited with neighbors.
She said the hotel and some homes along the street displayed cracks in walls and segments of facades and roofs had broken off.
"In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor," Cardenas said.
She said the town's hospital was seriously damaged, but she had so far not heard of anyone injured.
Mexico's National Civil Defense agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 82 centimetres (32 inches) were possible in coastal water levels near the epicenter. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicenter.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital
Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017. The magnitude 8.0 quake centered near the coast of Guerrero state in 1985 killed at least 9,500 people. More than 360 people died in the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck in 2017.
"This is a coincidence," that this is the third Sept. 19 earthquake, said U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle. "There's no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico."
Nor is there a season or month for big earthquakes anywhere on the globe, Earle said. But there is a predictable thing: People seek and sometimes find coincidences that look like patterns.
"We knew we'd get this question as soon as it happened," Earle said. "Sometimes there are just coincidences."
The quake was not related to or caused by the drill an hour or so earlier, nor was it connected to a damaging temblor in Taiwan the day before, Earle said.
Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood holding his 3-year son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.
"I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away," he said.
Outside the city's environmental ombudsman's office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken.
Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic.
----
AP writers Christopher Sherman in Mexico City and Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."
Canada
-
Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
-
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified on Monday that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988. The trial is taking place more than a year after Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault.
-
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
-
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of service.
-
'A red herring:' Experts warn ending birth alerts not the only solution
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
-
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
World
-
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
-
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
-
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."
-
U.S. contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, the White House said Monday.
-
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit South Korea amid North Korean threats
A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
-
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Politics
-
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of service.
-
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada's ambassador in Moscow
Russia's foreign ministry summoned Canada's ambassador on Monday, claiming Ottawa police and the RCMP have turned a blind eye to attacks at its embassy.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
-
Chaos at music festival at Vancouver's PNE Amphitheatre after Lil Baby performance cancelled
It was a chaotic night at a music festival at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre Sunday after a performer couldn't take to the stage.
-
'It's very out there': Play with Blackfoot actors examines effects of Treaty 7
Young Blackfoot actors are to embark on a time-travelling journey focusing on the signing of the historic Treaty 7 with the Canadian government in a play opening in Calgary this week.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite index closes up, U.S. markets also end up after choppy day
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.
-
Swiss sign controversial US$6B deal to purchase F-35 fighters
Swiss officials on Monday formally signed a procurement contract to acquire three dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States as part of a planned refurbishment of Switzerland's air force that has run afoul of critics of the big defense purchase, the government said.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Sports
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
'I deeply regret it': Radio host apologizes after calling video of Blue Jays catcher 'embarrassing'
TSN radio host Matthew Ross said he’s deeply sorry for comments he made about Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after facing backlash for body shaming the Toronto player.
Autos
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.