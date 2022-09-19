Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes

People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which said the quake was centered near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which said the quake was centered near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

